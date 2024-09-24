Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the Dangote Group and Dangote Refinery, has described President Bola Tinubu's appointee Zach Adedeji, the chairman of the FIRS, as a very smart guy

Dangote made the comment while reiterating that the Dangote Refinery is having a robust understanding with the government over the ongoing negotiation

The Nigerian business mogul also advocated for the total removal of fuel subsidy, a statement President Tinubu has often claimed to have been removed

Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the Dangote Group, has described President Bola Tinubu's appointee and chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, as "a smart guy".

Dangote referred to the presidential appointee as "a smart guy" in a television interview while speaking on the relationship between the Dangote Refinery and the government, which is considering petrol sales in Nigeria.

Dangote speaks on understanding with government

The richest man in Nigeria maintained that the government team comprising the minister of finance and coordinating economy, Wale Edun and Adedeji, negotiating with the Dangote Refinery team, have shown understanding so far.

When Dangote was asked if there had been an understanding between the government and the Dangote refinery, the billionaire said:

"I think we have quite a good relationship with the government today. The president actually put the minister of finance, the special adviser on revenue, a very smart guy, Zacch Adedeji."

Dangote speaks on fuel subsidy

During the interview, Dangote addressed several issues relating to Nigeria's refinery and fuel subsidy. He commended the agreement to sell crude oil to the Dangote Refinery in naira and urged the government to remove the fuel subsidy completely.

President Bola Tinubu has consistently announced and defended the removal of the fuel subsidy, which has led to an increase in the price of food and other basic commodities. Many Nigerians are lamenting the hardship it has caused. There have also been protests in different parts of the country.

Lawyer commends Tinubu over fuel subsidy removal

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has again been commended for removing the fuel subsidy amid calls by hunger protesters for it to be returned.

Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner, who spoke with Legit.ng, questioned the protesters' demands and wondered if it was not the handwork of the cabals enjoying the fuel subsidy.

Hassan then dismissed the call and urged the government to ensure that Dangote and other modular refineries were effective.

