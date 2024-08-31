President Bola Tinubu has again been commended for removing the fuel subsidy amid calls by hunger protesters that the fuel subsidy should be returned

Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner, who spoke with Legit.ng, questioned the protesters' demands and wondered if it was not the handwork of the cabals enjoying the fuel subsidy

Hassan then dismissed the call and urged the government to ensure that Dangote and other modular refineries were effective

Barrister Oladotun Hassan has dismissed the calls for the return of the fuel subsidy as demanded by the organisers of the recently concluded nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests.

In an interview with Legit.ng, the legal practitioner questioned the demand and wondered if the cabals benefiting from the fuel subsidy regime were behind the call. The legal icon then described some of the demands of the protesters as unthinkable and unreasonable.

Lawyer defends Tinubu for removing fuel subsidy

Source: Twitter

Solutions to fuel crisis in Nigeria - Lawyer

He maintains that the solution to the country's high fuel costs is to make Dangote and other modular refineries work.

Hassan said:

"I see some of those demands as unthinkable and unreasonable ideas. They are unthinkable because are the cabals that benefit from the subsidy sponsoring these protests, or is it the singular agenda of returning the fuel subsidy?

"To me, the agenda of removing fuel subsidies isn't the solution. We should encourage the implementation of our local refineries, like Dangote and other modular refineries.

"Also, licences to private and independent organizations to refine petro should be issued. This would provide enough premium motor spirit, diesel, and others, increase manpower, and reduce the cost of living."

Why fuel subsidy should not be returned

Hassan decried the lack of accountability in the subsidy regime, adding that the removal of the fuel subsidies is advantageous to Nigeria and referencing the comments of Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano. He said:

"In a statement by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, he said, “During the oil subsidy regime, oil that was not imported was paid for, there was no auditing, no accountability of the subsidy”.

Akpabio speaks on hunger protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senate president Godswill Akpabio has condemned the calls for a military takeover in the country.

Akpabio, who spoke at the ongoing NBA conference in Lagos on Monday, August 26, urged youths to avoid the call because it means the denial of their freedom.

The Senate president reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu's administration to repositioning Nigeria.

