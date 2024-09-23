Senate President Dr. Godswill Akpabio praised the recent Edo State gubernatorial election, where APC candidate Monday Okpebholo won

Akpabio expressed confidence in Governor-elect Okpebholo's leadership, emphasizing that the election marks a turning point for Edo State

Akpabio's comments sparked outrage among Nigerians, with many criticizing his portrayal of the election as a sign of confidence in Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - President of the Senate, Dr. Godswill Akpabio, has lauded the results of the recently concluded gubernatorial election in Edo State, in which the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo, emerged victorious.

Speaking alongside the governor-elect and former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole, Akpabio described the election as a pivotal moment in the state's political landscape, asserting that the outcome is a testament to the public’s trust in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

Senate president speaks on outcome of Edo guber election Photo credit: Godswill Akpabio

Source: Facebook

He said:

"What happens in Edo is a reflection of what to expect in the Ondo election. The entire South-South is in support of President Tinubu, and it will reflect in our support for him in 2027."

In his remarks, Akpabio emphasized the election's significance for the future of Edo State and beyond, Daily Independent reported.

He declared:

"This is a turning point in the politics of Edo State."

Akpabio expresses optimism for Edo governor-elect

Akpabio also offered words of encouragement to the governor-elect, expressing confidence in his leadership.

He said:

"I want to tell Okpebholo that the will of God for the people is nothing but joy, happiness, and prosperity."

Akpabio drums confidence in Tinubu's administration

Reflecting on the election process, Akpabio acknowledged the tense atmosphere at the beginning of the election but maintained that the outcome demonstrates the people's confidence in Tinubu's leadership.

"I believe the election in Edo was tense at the beginning, but the outcome is the confidence the people have in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," he said, praising Tinubu for his efforts to address the challenges he inherited. "He has tried his best."

Akpabio also expressed gratitude to the Edo electorate for their continued faith in the current administration.

Nigerians react with outrage

However, Akpabio's comments have sparked outrage among many Nigerians, who took to social media and other platforms to express their discontent.

Critics argue that the Senate President's statements are out of touch with the reality of the election and the broader sentiment in the country.

@lamidex2 said:

"That’s a fallacy. Those reforms have been disastrously implemented and poorly executed, with deployment strategies and cushion policies either absent or grossly mismanaged.

"No reasonable Nigerian can endorse such a poorly managed policy in its current state. We must face the truth and stop deceiving ourselves."

@metropelly said:

"Very true. Sign of people enjoying the hardship they are facing. Ride on sir."

@NelsonOparaUgo1 said:

"Delusional man wait till 2027 if only we would have an improved INEC. Now he will feel relaxed and take more anti people policies that will impoverish people more and more."

@ogba_elias said:

"We really have a long way to go in this country"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng