A video of APC governors singing a victory song ahead of INEC's final declaration in the 2024 Edo State Governorship election has gone viral

One of the major dramas that rocked the election was governor Godwin Obaseki supprising entrace to the INEC office in Benin City

The video of APC governors celebrating has drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians

Benin, Edo State – As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prepares to make its final declaration in the closely contested 2024 Edo State Governorship election, a video has emerged showing governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) singing a victory song.

The video, which quickly went viral, has led to a wave of speculation about the outcome of the election, as the APC continues to express confidence in its candidate’s chances.

APC governors celebrating ahead of INEC's final declaration of winner of Edo guber election Photo credit: @AdegbolaJohn3

Source: Twitter

The celebratory mood of the APC governors has drawn mixed reactions, with some Nigerians applauding the party’s apparent success, while others questioned the appropriateness of such celebrations before an official declaration.

Edo 2024 governorship election and its dramas

The 2024 Edo State Governorship election has been marked by intense competition between the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As voting concluded on Saturday, September 21, 2024, the collation of results from the 18 local government areas commenced.

Tensions have been high, with both parties claiming victory in various LGAs.

Obaseki storms INEC office, faces protests

In a dramatic turn of events, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is a member of the PDP, reportedly stormed the INEC office in Benin City overnight, demanding transparency in the collation process.

His presence at the INEC headquarters sparked a protest from APC leaders and supporters, who accused him of attempting to interfere with the electoral process.

Under mounting pressure, Obaseki eventually left the premises in the early hours of Sunday, further intensifying the already charged atmosphere.

PDP decries election fraud

The PDP has vehemently decried what it describes as widespread electoral fraud in the Edo governorship election.

The party’s agent, Osagbovo Iyoha, rejected the results from Egor and Akoko Edo local government areas, accusing INEC of “manufacturing” figures in favor of the APC.

Iyoha alleged that PDP agents were locked out of collation centers and that the results announced did not reflect the actual votes cast.

Nigerians react

The video of the APC governors celebrating has elicited a wide range of reactions from Nigerians.

While some supporters of the APC have hailed the video as evidence of their party’s impending victory, critics argue that such displays are premature and could undermine the credibility of the election.

@nig_tps said:

"Victory of criminals."

@AbeleAbby said:

"Singing victory rigging smh! We are still playing when the hunger becomes unbearable I will hit the street and demand for my own part of National cake from y'all leaders and your children.tiktok time's ticking!!!"

@buckybesty10 said:

"CONGRATULATIONS distinguished Senator."

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng