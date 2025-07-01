Yinka, Linc Edochie's estranged wife, is not slowing down in her battle to "destroy" anyone who crosses her lane

Recently, Yinka and her former sister-in-law, Rita Edochie, had a heated online spat, where the latter blasted her for coming for May

In a new post, the US-based lady fired a response at the Nollywood actress, calling her unprintable names

It appears that Yinka Theisen is not relenting in her mission to drag the Edochie's down by all means.

The US-based woman, who was recently married to Linc Edochie, has come for her ex-sister-in-law, Rita. In the past, Rita Edochie has slammed Linc Edochie's estranged wife, Yinka, over online attacks on May Edochie. Rita accused Yinka of bullying and being desperate to attach herself to the Edochie family.

Linc Edochie's ex, Yinka blasts Rita Edochie over her comment about her failed marriage. Credit: @yinkatheisen, @ritaedochie

Yinka had shared May's phone number online, leading to harassment from fans, and her ex reportedly distanced himself from his relationship with her.

The Nollywood actress, however, expressed her support for May, praising her for maintaining dignity and not engaging in online drama. Yinka, on the other hand, went online to share a fresh post in which she called Rita a liar.

In her words:

"NOT GOING TO WORK OUT JUDGING FROM THE WAY YOU DESPERATELY JUMPED IN. WELL, LUCKY YOU, YOUR OWN EXIT HAPPENED ALMOST IMMEDIATELY SO YOU WON'T BE DISGRACED FOR TOO LONG. WITH THE HEAD, I AM QUEEN MAY'S MOTHER AND WILL REMAIN PROTECTIVE REGARDING EVERYTHING THAT CONCERNS HER U ESPECIALLY ON THIS ONLINE SPACE WHERE."

Linc Edochie's ex, Yinka, blasts Rita Edochie over her comment about her failed marriage. Credit: @yinkatheisen

"A LOT OF PERSONS LIKE YOU, ARE BENT ON DRIVING HER INTO DEPRESSION WITH YOUR TOXICITIES. GOOD A THING SHE GETS TOO BUSY TO EVEN READ INSENSITIVE POSTS AND COMMENTS, BUT I STILL DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY SOME PEOPLE LOVE ATTACKING PEOPLE WHO DO ABSOLUTELY NOTHING AGAINST THEM, MORE ESPECIALLY YOU."

"NEED I REMIND YOU THAT THE QUEEN MAY TIME FOR HERSELF, LET ALONE HAVING TIME TO COME AT PEOPLE. SHE IS A BUSY PERSON, VERY FOCUSED AND COMMITED TO THE THINGS SHE DOES. TALKING ABOUT THE ENTIRE FAMILY OF THE PRESTIGIOUS EDOCHIES, WE ARE C VERY PEACEFUL PEOPLE, WE DON'T HURT PEOPLE, WE DON'T LOOK FOR TROUBLES, WE ARE ALWAYS ON OUR OWN BUT DON'T FORGET WE ARE STILL VERY DANGEROUS LIONS, WHEN OUR TAILS ARE STEPPED ON, WE ERUPT LIKE VOLCANOES."

"SEE AS TROUBLE GO DEY HIM DEY INYANGA LIKE YOU GO DEY WAKE AM. YOU MADE PEOPLE TO KEEP TROLLING EDOCHIES FAMILY WRITING CRAZY THINGS ABOUT US, EVEN TO AN, EXTENT OF SENDING MAY A DIRECT MESSAGE FILLED WITH LOTS OF TROLLING WORDS."

Read the rest of her post here:

Rita Edochie reacts to Linc's Ex Yinka attacking May

In a former report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Rita Edochie finally reacted to the drama between Linc’s ex-partner Yinka and May Edochie.

In an Instagram post, Rita heavily blasted Yinka for attacking May and celebrated her exit from the family.

Rita Edochie’s post made the rounds on social media, and it raised a series of comments from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng