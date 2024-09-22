The PDP has held a press conference about the Edo state governorship election results presently being collated by INEC

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki addressed a press conference alongside his counterpart in Adamawa, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Asue Ighodalo in the Edo state governorship election results.

Obaseki clarified his early Sunday morning visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office, stating he sought information on the delayed collation of governorship election results.

Edo governorship election: Obaseki accused INEC

Obaseki revealed that after his departure, INEC announced the postponement of the collation to 10 am. Fintiri, supporting Obaseki's stance, presented results from some polling units and local governments. He emphasized that these figures were publicly available and not an attempt to usurp INEC's authority.

Fintiri defended his actions, saying, "I did not announce results; I only shared available figures from our collation agents before INEC disrupted the process." He asserted that INEC, not him, should be accused of violating the Electoral Act.

The press conference aimed to address concerns surrounding the election's transparency and timeliness. Obaseki and Fintiri's joint appearance demonstrated solidarity and commitment to the PDP on the democratic process in Edo state.

Obaseki visited the INEC office at midnight, a move the commission condemned when addressing the concerns raised by the political actors in the election.

The Edo state governorship election was held on Saturday, September 21. The poll results were being collated, and almost all of them were uploaded to the INEC results viewing portal, IREV.

