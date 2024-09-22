Matthew Idoiyekemwem, Director General of the Asue Ighodalo Campaign Team, has accused Senator Adams Oshiomhole of manipulating electoral figures in the recent Edo State governorship election

Idoiyekemwem also called for the removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Anugbum Onuoha, citing potential conflicts of interest

The election, described as a three-horse race, has seen heightened tensions and allegations of unfair practices

In a dramatic turn of events following Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, Matthew Idoiyekemwem, the Director General of the Asue Ighodalo Campaign Team, has leveled serious accusations against Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

Idoiyekemwem, who leads the campaign for Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, claims that Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State and current Senator for Edo North, is manipulating electoral figures to secure a win for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo.

Idoiyekemwem did not mince words, alleging that Oshiomhole is leveraging his past role as the National Chairman of the APC to influence the election outcome.

Adding fuel to the fire, Idoiyekemwem called for the immediate removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo State, Anugbum Onuoha.

He pointed out that Onuoha’s familial ties to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, could compromise the election’s integrity.

These allegations were made during a protest led by Idoiyekemwem and a group of supporters on Sunday morning.

The protest showed the high stakes and intense competition in the election, which analysts have described as a three-horse race among Asue Ighodalo of the PDP, Monday Okpebholo of the APC, and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP).

The political landscape in Edo State is sharply divided, with the APC holding significant influence in Edo North and Edo Central, represented by Senators Adams Oshiomhole and Monday Okpebholo, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party’s stronghold is in Edo South, where their candidate, Olumide Akpata, and Senator Neda Imasuen hail from.

As the election results continue to unfold, the accusations of electoral manipulation and calls for the REC’s removal add a layer of complexity to an already contentious race. The eyes of the nation remain fixed on Edo State, awaiting the final outcome of this pivotal election.

INEC announces when it will resume collation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that tensions increased at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Sunday, September 22, forcing INEC to postpone the final collation of results for the Edo state governorship election 2024 to 10 a.m.

INEC made the announcement in the early hours of Sunday, September 22, at its headquarters in Benin, the Edo state capital, which also serves as the final collation centre.

