INEC has postponed the collation of results for the Edo state governorship election 2024 from the wee hours of Sunday, September 22, to 10 am the same day

In a statement issued by a top INEC official, Anugbum Onuoha, the commission assured Nigerians of transparency

Legit.ng gathered that the collation will take place at INEC head office in Benin, Edo capital

Benin City, Edo state - Tensions increased at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Sunday, September 22, forcing INEC to postpone the final collation of results for the Edo state governorship election 2024 to 10 a.m.

INEC made the announcement in the early hours of Sunday, September 22, at its headquarters in Benin, the Edo state capital, which also serves as the final collation centre.

Collation and declaration of results of the Edo governorship election 2024 are expected on Sunday, September 22.

Edo election update

Anugbum Omuoha, the state's resident electoral commissioner (REC), promised that the collation process would be fully transparent.

INEC's statement partly reads:

“This is to inform the general public, stakeholders, and observers that the collation of results for the ongoing Edo State governorship election will resume today, Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 10 am.

"We appreciate the patience and cooperation of the parties as we strive to ensure a credible and accurate outcome of this important election."

Legit.ng reports that the announcement by INEC comes hours after voting officially ended in the 4,519 polling units in Edo on Saturday, September 21.

While many expected the commission to start the announcement of results from the 18 local government areas at the collation centre in Benin City, there was tangible activity there on Saturday evening, September 21.

Who won Edo state governorship election 2024?

A purported Edo election result (by local government areas) in circulation strongly insinuated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the 2024 governorship poll in the state.

The viral screenshot attributing victory to the PDP in the 2024 election has the logo of the online Nigerian newspaper, Premium Times. The claim, which started circulating on Saturday afternoon, September 21, suggested that the PDP triumphed in 13 local government areas (LGAs) of Edo while the APC won the remaining five.

However, reacting via a disclaimer on Saturday night, September 21, the media platform pointed out that the alleged local government results attributed to it as the source was lifted from the official results of the 2020 Edo state governorship election.

