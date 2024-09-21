The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the allegation of manipulated figures on polling unit result sheets in Edo state

The Commission said it has received two complaints on wrong figures entry and will investigate the matter

INEC promised to deal with any proven infraction during the Saturday, September 21 governorship election

Benin City, Edo state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to investigate allegations of wrong figures entered into polling unit result sheets in the ongoing Edo State Governorship election on Saturday, September 21.

INEC said it has received two complaints and will deal with the matter according.

INEC promises to investigate the matter and deal with any proven infraction. Photo credit: INEC

The Commission made this known via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @inecnigeria.

The statement reads:

“The Commission’s attention has been drawn to an allegation of wrong figures entered into polling unit result sheets in the ongoing Edo State Governorship election.

“This is the second complaint we have received out of the 4,519 polling units used for the election.

“The Commission will immediately investigate the matter and deal with any proven infraction."

Legit.ng recalls that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged its supporters in Edo State to closely monitor the election results to prevent any manipulation by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP calls on INEC to ensure transparency by uploading all results from Polling Units to the INEC Server and declaring them at the Collation Centers.

The PDP commends the resilience of Edo State voters and advises them to stay vigilant in defending their votes as they await the final results.

Edo election: PDP demands arrest of INEC official

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of INEC Presiding Officer, Obozuwa Josephine.

The PDP alleges that Josephine allocated 352 votes to the APC, 52 to the PDP, and one to the Labour Party (LP) at Osholo Primary School Polling Unit.

The PDP has called for Josephine's prosecution and the cancellation of the Osholo Primary School Polling Unit's election results

