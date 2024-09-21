A significant voting discrepancy has been reported at Osholo Primary School, Weppa Ward, Etsako East.

In a startling development during the Edo election 2024, a significant discrepancy has been reported at Osholo Primary School, Weppa Ward, Etsako East.

According to Cable Newspaper, the presiding officer, Obozuwa Josephine, recorded a total of 406 valid ballots cast, despite the Form EC 8A indicating that only 213 voters were accredited.

This anomaly may raise serious questions about the integrity of the voting process at this location.

Valid ballots far outnumber accredited voters

The reported figures suggest that the number of votes cast nearly doubled the number of accredited voters, a situation that may lead to demands for immediate investigation and clarification from electoral authorities.

The incident at Osholo Primary School shows the critical need for transparency and accuracy in the electoral process, as discrepancies of this nature can undermine public trust in the democratic system.

As the election progresses, all eyes may be on the authorities to address this issue and ensure that the final results reflect the true will of the people.

Asue Ighodalo wins first polling unit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Asue Ighodalo, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2024 Edo governorship election, has won the polling unit in Idumuoka Primary Health Centre of Igueben local government area (LGA) of the state.

Per the result declared at the polling unit, Ighodalo garnered 104 votes to beat Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 34 votes while Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) came a distant third with just four votes.

Trust TV News noted this update from Edo state on Saturday afternoon, September 21.

