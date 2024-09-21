Edo State Governorship Election 2024: Polling Units Results Live Updates
Benin City, Edo state - Edo state governorship Election 2024 is underway, and citizens across the state are casting their votes to decide the next governor. Stay tuned for live updates and a detailed breakdown of polling unit results as they come in.
With Asue Ighodalo (PDP), Monday Okpebholo (APC), Olumide Akpata (LP) and other key candidates in the race, this election promises to shape the future of Edo state. Follow Legit.ng for the latest Edo state election polling unit results updates, and insights into the voting trends.
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature-in-English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2347057737768.