Benin City, Edo state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the extension of voting time in areas where the process commenced late in the Edo governorship election 2024.

Legit.ng reports that voting across the polling units in Edo was originally scheduled to end by 2:00 pm. However, the commission — in a fresh update — disclosed that the process "will continue until the last voter on the queue who arrived at the polling unit by 2.30 pm has voted".

INEC gives new update on Edo election

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, September 21, signed by Mohammed Haruna, the national commissioner and member, information and voter education committee, the agency stated that it will continue to monitor the ongoing governorship election in Edo state from its situation room at the national headquarters, Abuja.

INEC’s statement reads:

“Our monitoring indicates early commencement of polls in many Polling Units, but there are also reports of late commencement in some locations.

“To ensure that no voter is disenfranchised, the Commission wishes to reiterate that, in line with our Regulations and Guidelines, voting will be extended wherever it commenced late and will continue until the last voter on the queue who arrived at the Polling Unit by 2.30pm has voted.

“Accordingly, we have drawn the attention of our office in Edo State to ensure that, where necessary, there is adequate power supply from our back-up electric generators in the affected Polling Units or Ward Collation Centres.”

Edo: PDP’s Ighodalo raises fresh alarm

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Asue Ighodalo, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing Edo state election, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of vote-buying.

Ighodalo said he received feedback that APC agents are trying to undermine the electoral process.

