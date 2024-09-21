Anugbum Onuoha, the resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Edo, said the agency has trained operators of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS)

As voters partake in the Edo election 2024 on Saturday, September 21, Onuoha assured Nigerians that "we will conduct an election we can truly call our own"

The INEC official confirmed that the election of the Edo election will be transmitted electronically

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - The Edo resident electoral commissioner (REC), Anugbum Onuoha, has said the results of the state's governorship election 2024 will be uploaded to the IReV if there are no network issues.

Legit.ng reports that the IReV is the result viewing portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The off-cycle election has 17 candidates vying for the exalted seat at the Dennis Osadebay House in Benin City, Edo state. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Speaking with Arise News in an interview published on the platform’s verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday morning, September 21, Onuoha said:

“Election results will be transmitted electronically. BVAS will accredit voters to know the total number of voters at each polling unit. We will conduct an election we can truly call our own.”

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng reports that voters in Edo will go to the polls today, Saturday, September 21, to elect a new governor.

A total of 17 candidates, comprising 16 males and a female, will be on the ballot in the off-cycle governorship. However, it is shaping up to be a three-horse race between Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), LP's Olumide Akpata, and Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng