BREAKING: INEC Gives Condition to Upload Edo Governorship Election 2024 Results
- Anugbum Onuoha, the resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Edo, said the agency has trained operators of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS)
- As voters partake in the Edo election 2024 on Saturday, September 21, Onuoha assured Nigerians that "we will conduct an election we can truly call our own"
- The INEC official confirmed that the election of the Edo election will be transmitted electronically
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.
Benin City, Edo state - The Edo resident electoral commissioner (REC), Anugbum Onuoha, has said the results of the state's governorship election 2024 will be uploaded to the IReV if there are no network issues.
Legit.ng reports that the IReV is the result viewing portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Speaking with Arise News in an interview published on the platform’s verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday morning, September 21, Onuoha said:
“Election results will be transmitted electronically. BVAS will accredit voters to know the total number of voters at each polling unit. We will conduct an election we can truly call our own.”
Legit.ng reports that voters in Edo will go to the polls today, Saturday, September 21, to elect a new governor.
A total of 17 candidates, comprising 16 males and a female, will be on the ballot in the off-cycle governorship. However, it is shaping up to be a three-horse race between Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), LP's Olumide Akpata, and Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor)