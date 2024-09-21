APC governorship candidate in Edo state, Monday Okpebholo, has cast his vote in the ongoing election in Edo state

Okpebholo cast his vote at about 10a.m at Polling Unit 001, Uwessan 1, Esan Central LGA of the state

The APC candidate became the first of the governorship candidates in the ongoing election to vote on Saturday morning

Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Edo governorship election, cast his vote at Polling Unit 001, Uwessan 1, Esan Central local government area of Edo state.

Okpebholo became the first governorship candidate to cast his vote at the ongoing 2024 governorship election in Edo state on Saturday, September 21.

What you should know about Okpebholo, APC candidate

Senator Okpebholo is a prominent politician and leader in Edo State, Nigeria. With a strong track record of public service, he has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the welfare and development of the Edo people. As a legislator, Okpebholo has sponsored numerous bills and motions aimed at promoting economic growth, improving infrastructure, and enhancing social services in the state.

Okpebholo's political career has been marked by significant milestones, including his election to the Nigerian Senate. As a senator, he has effectively represented the Edo people, championing their interests and advocating for their needs. His leadership skills, vision, and dedication have earned him widespread recognition and respect within the political sphere.

In the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election, Okpebholo emerged as the candidate of the APC. His candidacy has generated widespread enthusiasm, with many Edo residents viewing him as a capable and trustworthy leader. Okpebholo's campaign has focused on critical issues such as economic development, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

As governor, he promises to build on his legislative achievements, driving transformative change and progress in Edo State. His vision for the state prioritizes job creation, investment attraction, and human capital development. With his experience, expertise, and passion for service, Okpebholo is well-positioned to lead Edo State toward a brighter, more prosperous future.

Source: Legit.ng