Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, has predicted that Asue Ighodalo will emerge winner of the Saturday, September 21, Edo state governorship election.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Friday, September 20, Akinniyi disclosed that Ighodalo will defeat his close rival, Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to emerge victorious in the exercise.

According to Akinniyi, the PDP candidate will secure at least 75 percent of the "votes cast" on Saturday to emerge as Edo state's next governor.

Speaking further, Akinniyi noted that his prediction is not a shallow forecast but based on the current reality in Edo state.

Akinniyi told Legit.ng that:

"PDP's Asue Ighodalo will defeat his closest rival with at least 75% of total votes cast. This is not a shallow forecast but based on the reactions of the people of Edo state.

"You will recall that ASUE IGHODALO travelled round the globe, speaking to Edolites about his plans for the state; and he has gotten the endorsement of major stakeholders.

"It will be a smooth and sweet victory for the PDP's candidate, regardless of the plans of the APC to cause chaos.

"Justice, equity, and fairness will drive the people of Edo state to vote overwhelmingly for the PDP."

Atiku explains why Edo should vote PDP’s Ighodalo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that former vice president Atiku Abubakar called on electorates in Edo state to vote for PDP governorship candidate Asue Ighodalo.

Atiku described Ighodalo as the beacon of integrity, vision and hope in the dark landscape.

He urged the Edo people to open their eyes and not be swayed by the empty promises of the APC.

