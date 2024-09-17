Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory on Tuesday night, September 17, had a closed-door meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP's) board of trustees (BoT).

Although journalists were barred from the meeting in Abuja, Legit.ng understands that the meeting was part of efforts to resolve the lingering crisis in the PDP, especially in Rivers state.

Earlier, in August, Wike described Adolphus Wabara, the chairperson of the PDP BoT, as being “inconsistent in character” after the latter waded into the political crisis in Rivers.

The FCT minister’s criticism of Wabara is apparently because the chairperson led other members of the PDP BOT to visit Governor Siminalayi Fubara in Port Harcourt over the political crisis in the state.

In the same vein, Wike referenced Wabara's decision to endorse Governor Alex Otti of Abia state for a second term less than one year into his (Otti) administration to claim he is an inconsistent person.

Legit.ng reports that the political rift between Messrs Fubara and Wike has battered the Rivers house of assembly, splitting lawmakers into two factions – one loyal to Wike and the other to Governor Fubara.

Apart from Wabara and Fubara, Wike is also feuding with the other PDP chieftains like Atiku Abubakar, Uche Secondus, and Dele Momodu.

