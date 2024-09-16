Although Governor Siminalayi Fubara has not declared his intention to run for a second term in office, if he eventually did, his re-election would be threatened by the Rivers crisis

According to reports making the rounds on Monday, FCT minister Nyesom Wike's loyalists in Rivers state are allegedly plotting for Fubara's replacement

Legit.ng reports that Wike vowed never to support Fubara again in his political career due to their fallout over the control of Rivers state

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, leaders from the Ogoni and Oyigbo zones in Rivers state are seeking a replacement for incumbent Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

They converged on Nonwa in the Tai local government area of Rivers state on Saturday, September 14, at an event tagged “Ogoni, Oyigbo People’s Assembly.”

As reported by The Punch, the gathering was attended by prominent politicians, most of whom are loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, is currently in a running battle with Fubara, his estranged political godson, over the control of Rivers state and has vowed not to support Fubara again.

Among the attendees were personalities such as Senator Barinada Mpigi, Senator Magnus Abe, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, and Chief Victor Giadom.

The Assembly emphasized unity and cooperation between the two ethnic nationalities, which fall under the same senatorial district (Rivers South-East) that produced Fubara as governor.

Wike’s loyalists want Ogoni to produce next Rivers gov

As part of their resolution, read by Senator Mpigi, they demanded the Ogoni/Oyigbo governorship slot in 2027 and called for unity and cooperation between the Ogoni and Oyigbo people.

They also called on major political parties to consider Ogoni/Oyigbo candidates for the governorship, while condemning the activities of Governor Fubara.

Senator Mpigi alleged that some political actors were visiting Aso Villa at night to declare their support for President Bola Tinubu and urged them to do so openly during the day.

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest the 2027 general election to consolidate his efforts in improving the economy and complete his developmental projects.

Northern youths asked Tinubu to sack Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Northeast Unity Forum (NUF) asked President Tinubu to immediately sack Wike.

According to the NUF, Wike’s recent controversial remarks against governors of the PDP who support Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and his (Wike's) threat to unleash crises in various states are unacceptable.

The statement concluded by asking President Tinubu to 'choose between upholding the rule of law and aligning with an irredeemably compromised politician like Wike'.

