Former national vice chairman, Northwest, of the ruling APC, Salihu Lukman, has said Nigeria’s democracy is in an intensive care unit (ICU) 'with no doctor to save it'

In a statement on Tuesday, September 17, Lukman wondered if Abdulsalami Abubakar, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Ibrahim Babangida, former president and heads of state, are the doctors Nigeria’s democracy needs

The former vice-chair once again slammed the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Salihu Lukman, a former vice-chair of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the north-west, has called on former military and civilian presidents in Nigeria to make concerted efforts to rescue the country.

According to Lukman, Nigeria is currently in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Lukman urged former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida (fondly called IBB) as well as retired generals Aliyu Gusau (a former national security adviser) and Abdulsalami Abubakar to innovate strategies that could displace the ruling APC from power in 2027.

Legit.ng had reported a notable meeting of the four men in Minna, Niger state on Sunday, September 15.

In a statement titled “Nigerian Democracy in ICU,” Lukman asked the four Nigerians with military backgrounds to "facilitate a deeper engagement of opposition political leaders in the country".

His statement partly reads:

"If former President Obasanjo, former Military President Babangida, former Head of State Abdulsalami, and retired General Gusau are truly committed to rescuing Nigerian democracy and getting it out of the ICU, they should facilitate a deeper engagement of opposition political leaders in the country.

“Part of the goal of the deeper engagement of opposition leaders should be to rebuild structures of political parties in the country and restore some minimum internal political competition within the structures of political parties.

“Beyond anything, this will help reset Nigerian democracy and restore the confidence of Nigerians in surviving the current hard times imposed by the impulsive, unplanned, and undemocratic policies of President Asiwaju Tinubu."

Lukman predicts Tinubu's fate in 2027

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lukman said that just as the military was booted out of power over 25 years ago, Nigerians will vote out President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The former APC chieftain lamented that the security situation in Nigeria and the economy have worsened in the last 15 months under Tinubu.

He said the APC has failed Nigerians and does not deserve to be re-elected in the 2027 general elections.

