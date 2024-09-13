President Bola Tinubu has demanded from Nigerians the act of good citizenship in a trending video

Tinubu made the demand while reiterating his commitment to good governance and the need for Nigerians to make sacrifices in taking the country forward

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the video, with some asking the president to address the economic issues facing the country

Nigerians have expressed mixed feelings about the trending video of President Bola Tinubu demanding good citizenship from Nigerians in China.

In the 11-minute video shared by NTA, the president remarked on the need to make hard decisions at the right time to attract investments into the country and expressed confidence in his economic team's ability to revive the country's economic challenges.

How Nigerians react to Tinubu's good citizenship demand

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video and expressed their reactions to the demand of the president. Below are some of their reactions:

Gregs called on the president to embark on food security in the country. He wrote:

"Well, our president, just do what you can. Map out land in each state for Mechanised agriculture, and let’s start from them. Food security and then finance all the registered SME’s."

Toni Moda Rhymze said it is difficult to listen to the president. He asked:

"Why is it difficult listening to this man?"

Chinedu Okoli asked the president to act. He commented:

"Are you not the president? The nail and the hammer are in your hands, knack am."

Kerr Lover wondered why the politician's expenses had not been reduced. She wrote:

"He kept saying reform, but the reform didn’t reduce their expenses."

Kenny reacted:

"@officialABAT thinks investments are only those that come from overseas and foreigners. Small businesses owned and operated by Nigerians still stand as the highest employers of labour. Focusing on strengthening the buying power should be key for the govt to reduce poverty."

Tinubu celebrates economic growth in data report

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has celebrated the robust growth of Nigeria's economy, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics.

According to a statement from the presidency, the president welcomes the 6.60 per cent increase from the first quarter of the 2024 economic surplus.

According to the statistics, Nigeria recorded a trade surplus of N6.95 trillion in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter, where it recorded a 6.52 trillion surplus.

