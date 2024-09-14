Dino Melaye reacted as the PDP chairman Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum claimed he didn't vote for himself during the Kogi state governorship election

Melaye shared a video on Saturday mocking Damagum and claimed he is the source of PDP problems describing his leadership style as problematic

Legit.ng reports that Kogi PDP on Friday, suspended Melaye from the party over alleged anti-party activities

Dino Melaye, the senator who represented Kogi West senatorial district at the 8th National Assembly, has criticised Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, the acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that the PDP in Ayetoro/Iluagba Ward 1, Kogi state, suspended Melaye from the party on Friday, September 13, over alleged anti-party activities.

In reaction, Damagum said the suspended former Senator Melaye was part of the opposition party's internal problem.

According to the PDP chairman, Melaye contested for Kogi state governorship election in 2023, but did not come out to vote for himself.

Melaye reacted to his suspension, blasts Damagum

Reacting to Damagum's assertion on Saturday, September 14, Melaye said the party's chairman is behind the PDP internal crisis.

Melaye also described himself as air and noted that they don't suspend air.

The former senator and PDP chieftain shared a video on his X page on Saturday and tweeted:

"Damagum is the source of PDP problems. His belly is his God."

Watch Melaye's full video below:

Edo guber: Damagum vows to defend PDP votes with "blood"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Illiya Damagum said PDP members will use their blood to defend their votes in the September 21 governorship election in Edo state.

This is even as he warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against midnight announcement of the election results.

Damagum said this during the grand finale of the PDP campaign in Edo. He also presented the party’s flag to the governorship candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo.

