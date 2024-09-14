The PDP national chairman, Umar Damagum, has said suspended former Senator Dino Melaye was part of the internal problem of the opposition party

According to the PDP chairman, Melaye contested for Kogi state governorship election but did not come out to vote for himself

Damagum's comment came shortly after the suspension of Melaye by the PDP in Ayetoro/Iluagba Ward 1

Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed concerns over internal party loyalty, specifically citing former Senator Dino Melaye's actions during the recent Kogi gubernatorial election.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Damagum addressed Melaye's remarks about the PDP being a "once upon a time party."

Damagum directly linked Melaye's actions to the party's challenges, stating, "He's part of the problem." The chairman highlighted Melaye's failed gubernatorial bid in Kogi State, where he allegedly did not even vote for himself.

"It's on record that he didn't participate in his own election," Damagum emphasized, questioning Melaye's commitment to the party.

PDP Chairman knocks Dino Melaye

Furthermore, Damagum criticized Melaye's alleged harm to the party's image, emphasizing that individuals given the party's platform have a responsibility to promote its interests. While acknowledging that winning or losing is inherent to the political process, Damagum stressed that candidates must at least "lose credibly."

This development comes amidst the PDP's suspension of Melaye for alleged anti-party activities, which exacerbated internal divisions within the party. The PDP Ayetoro/Iluagba Ward 1 in Kogi suspended the former senator on Friday, September 13, over the allegation of anti-party activities.

The PDP crisis became unsolved even after the 2023 presidential election when the party lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu.

Primate Ayodele predicts PDP's end

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP had been predicted to meet its final destruction by August 2014 as the internal crisis rocking the opposition gets deeper.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, revealed a fresh vision foreseeing the party's fate.

Ayodele said there were plans to destroy the party and urged concerned members to devise a strategy to avert the destruction.

