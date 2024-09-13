Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), on Friday, September 13, 2024, challenged any of his critics to match his leadership.

Considered Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been enmeshed in a political crisis since 2023 before the presidential poll which it lost. Amid the crisis, Wike has emerged as a major dissenter.

Nyesom Wike says he has no apologies for threatening to set fire in states of some PDP governors. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Wike dismisses disciplinary threats

Recently, he threatened to set “fire” in states of governors who interfere in the politics of Rivers state, especially those who back his mentee-turned-foe, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking on Friday night, on Channels Television's 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng, Wike explained that he cannot be booted out of the PDP.

He said:

“There is no governor in PDP today; not anybody born of a woman, can say I am an outsider. Who?”

Continuing, the FCT minister said:

“Some of us have name to maintain. Before I took this appointment, I wrote to PDP. I wrote to PDP national, I wrote to PDP zonal, and I wrote to PDP in my state. My governor (Fubara) also signed the letter, giving me the go ahead to take the appointment.”

Furthermore, Wike alleged that several chieftains of the PDP sent names to President Bola Tinubu for appointment under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

He dared any PDP governor or national working committee (NWC) member of the party to come out publicly to accuse him of being a mole.

Watch Wike's interview below:

Wike eternally withdraws support for Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike asserted that he “will never support” Fubara again.

Wike alleged that Governor Fubara took advantage of the presidential intervention in late 2023 "to insult everybody."

