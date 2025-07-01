The Nigerian stock market has kicked off July with a poor performance as major stocks laggard

The negative trading was led by University Press Plc, SCOA Nigeria Plc, Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, and Chams Holding Company Plc.

In 21,546 deals, stock investors and traders exchanged 527,079,776 shares valued at N11.277billion

Nigeria’s stock market opened the second half (H2) of 2025 on a bearish note, as the benchmark index declined by 0.20% at the close of trading on Tuesday, July 1.

Data shows that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) reflected the market's bearish sentiment, slipping from the previous day's high of 119,978.57 points to 119,741.23 points.

Likewise, the equities market capitalisation decreased from N75.951 trillion to N75.801 trillion, indicating a loss in investor value.

However, trading activity remained strong, as investors exchanged 527,079,776 shares worth N11.277 billion in 21,546 deals.

Here is a snapshot of the market on July 1

Top gainers

R. T. Briscoe Nigeria Plc gained N0.25, rising from N2.50 to N2.75 per share (+10.00%).

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc gained N2.15, increasing from N21.50 to N23.65 per share (+10.00%).

McNichols Plc gained N0.23, moving from N2.30 to N2.53 per share (+10.00%).

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc gained N0.11, rising from N1.10 to N1.21 per share (+10.00%).

Lasaco Assurance Plc gained N0.27, increasing from N2.71 to N2.98 per share (+9.96%).

Top losers

University Press Plc (UPL) declined by N0.56, falling from N5.60 to N5.04 per share (−10.00%).

SCOA Nigeria Plc dropped N0.53, decreasing from N5.39 to N4.86 per share (−9.83%).

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc lost N0.18, moving from N1.88 to N1.70 per share (−9.57%).

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc declined by N3.00, falling from N38.00 to N35.00 per share (−7.89%).

Chams Holding Company Plc lost N0.15, decreasing from N2.35 to N2.20 per share (−6.38%).

Top active trades

Ellah Lakes Plc recorded a turnover of 46.05 million shares valued at N385.12 million.

UPDC Plc traded 38.51 million shares worth N119.66 million.

Universal Insurance Plc exchanged 30.39 million shares valued at N18.20 million.

Nigerian Breweries Plc recorded 28.90 million shares worth N1.75 billion.

Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc traded 21.75 million shares, amounting to N52.20 million.

Naira closes June strong

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the naira appreciated against the United States dollar in the official foreign exchange market.

Data from the CBN showed that the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) closed at N1,532 per dollar at the end of trading on Monday, June 30.

Monday's exchange rate is a 0.32% or N5 appreciation for the naira when compared to the previous closing rate of N1,537 recorded in the official market.

