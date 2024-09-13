The PDP NWC has finally endorsed the Rivers state congresses, where the loyalists of former Governor Nyesom Wike emerged as the leaders of the party in the state

Governor Bala Mohammed-led PDP governors' forum has, therefore, lost its supremacy battle with Wike, who earlier threatened violence in their states should they meddle in the affairs of Rivers

Recall that Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara renewed their battle recently over the PDP leadership in the state, in which PDP governors threw their weight behind the latter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has endorsed the Rivers State congresses, solidifying Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike's position in the party's leadership crisis.

Sources disclosed that the NWC, led by acting national chairman Umar Damagum, made this decision during a meeting at the party's national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, September 12.

According to The Punch, the endorsement of the Rivers state congresses and the postponement of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting from September 26 to October 24 have given Wike's loyalists an upper hand in the crisis. The NEC meeting, which could have overturned the NWC's decision, has been rescheduled, potentially allowing Wike's faction to maintain control.

Why PDP governors are fighting Wike

Recall that the PDP has been embroiled in a leadership crisis, with Wike at odds with the PDP Governors Forum and current Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara over the status of the Rivers state party congresses.

The conflict escalated after PDP governors publicly backed Fubara, prompting Wike to threaten retaliation. The PDP Governors' Forum subsequently condemned Wike's threat as irresponsible.

A senior NWC member revealed that the approval of the Rivers and other state congresses was granted, and the NEC meeting was rescheduled to October 24. The source stated that Wike's faction has achieved its aim, and only the NEC can overturn the NWC's decision. However, the postponed NEC meeting may not be held on the new date, potentially allowing Wike's faction to maintain control.

