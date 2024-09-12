The PDP NWC has entered a closed-door meeting at the party's national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, September 12

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has convened a closed-door meeting at the party's national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, September 12, to discuss the party's current state and address the crisis in the Rivers State chapter.

The meeting precedes the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting later this month and aims to deliberate on issues to be presented before the NEC.

According to Daily Trust, the key agenda items include the renewed hostility between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike over party structure control, as well as the conduct of recent congresses in various states where state executives' tenures have expired.

How Rives crisis divides PDP governors, NWC

The situation in Rivers has created a rift between PDP governors and the NWC. Governors are backing Fubara as party leader and calling for a review of the Rivers Congresses that favoured Wike. Wike has responded with threats, prompting condemnation from the PDP Governors' Forum.

Internal sources noted that acting National Chairman Umar Iliya Damagum, National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, and other senior party officials attended the meeting.

Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, had been at loggerheads barely six months after the former resumed the office of the number one citizen in the state. The rift between the duo has led to factions in the state assembly and a political crisis in the state.

