Just In: Anxiety as PDP NWC Locked Behind Door Over Wike vs Fubara, Others
- The PDP NWC has entered a closed-door meeting at the party's national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, September 12
- Sources privy to the development disclosed that the NWC will discuss the leadership crisis in Rivers state and the rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and FCT minister Nyesom Wike
- The PDP NWC will also discuss other internal crises rocking the party ahead of the NEC meeting scheduled to be held in September
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has convened a closed-door meeting at the party's national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, September 12, to discuss the party's current state and address the crisis in the Rivers State chapter.
The meeting precedes the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting later this month and aims to deliberate on issues to be presented before the NEC.
According to Daily Trust, the key agenda items include the renewed hostility between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike over party structure control, as well as the conduct of recent congresses in various states where state executives' tenures have expired.
How Rives crisis divides PDP governors, NWC
The situation in Rivers has created a rift between PDP governors and the NWC. Governors are backing Fubara as party leader and calling for a review of the Rivers Congresses that favoured Wike. Wike has responded with threats, prompting condemnation from the PDP Governors' Forum.
Internal sources noted that acting National Chairman Umar Iliya Damagum, National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, and other senior party officials attended the meeting.
Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, had been at loggerheads barely six months after the former resumed the office of the number one citizen in the state. The rift between the duo has led to factions in the state assembly and a political crisis in the state.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844