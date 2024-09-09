President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has been issued an ultimatum to release the NLC president Joe Ajaero before Monday midnight, September 9

The NLC gave the ultimatum at the end of its emergency meeting on Monday, shortly after the DSS arrest Ajaero in Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued an ultimatum to President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to release its national chairman, Joe Ajaero, unconditionally before midnight on Monday, September 9.

The labour union announced the resolution at the end of its emergency meeting at the Labour House in Abuja on Monday, adding that the federal government should be ready to face a dire consequence should Ajaero not be released on Monday night.

NLC asks DSS to release Ajaero before Monday midnight

The NLC has called an emergency meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC) for Tuesday at 9 am to address the arrest and detention of its president. Ajaero was arrested at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja while en route to the UK to attend a Trade Union Congress meeting.

The NLC's National Administrative Council (NAC) condemned Ajaero's detention as "brazen and illegal" and demanded his immediate and unconditional release by 12 midnight. The NAC noted that Ajaero was lawfully discharging his duties and had not committed any offence warranting his detention.

The NLC also demanded the reversal of the current hike in petrol price to N617/Litre and placed all its affiliates, state councils, civil society allies, and the Nigerian populace on red alert. Ajaero's detention is seen as an attack on the rights of all workers and citizens to organize, protest, and express themselves freely.

The NLC reaffirmed its commitment to defending the rights of Nigerian workers and citizens and vowed to oppose all forms of oppression. The NEC meeting on Tuesday will take "compelling action" to address the situation.

The NLC urged the Nigerian Government to reverse its "dangerous trend of authoritarianism and lawlessness" and demanded the immediate implementation of the New National Minimum Wage, which has been signed into law.

