Garba Kwankwaso, the nephew of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP national leader and the Managing Director of Novomed Pharmaceuticals

The former governor's nephew was arrested along with four others over the allegation of N348.3 million drug scam in the state

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of the state, has earlier denied the knowledge of the contract, which has generated an outcry among many people

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has made a significant breakthrough in its fight against corruption by arresting five individuals in a multi-billion naira drugs supply scam.

Among those arrested was Alhaji Mohammed Kabara, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, who was accused of playing a key role in the scam.

Kwankwaso's nephew has been arrested by the Kano state anti-graft agency Photo Credit: @DeeOneAyekooto

Source: Twitter

Who is Kwankwaso's relative arrested

In a similar situation, the anti-graft agency arrested Garba Kwankwaso, the nephew of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Managing Director of Novomed Pharmaceuticals.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Alhaji Abdullahi Bashir, chairman of the state branch of the Association for Local Governments of Nigeria and Chairman of Tauroni Local Government Area, was also arrested.

The suspects were accused of conspiring to award Novomed Pharmaceuticals a contract for the supply of drugs to 38 local government areas in Kano State, which was a clear violation of public procurement laws.

Preliminary investigations revealed that each of the 38 local governments paid N9.150 million to Novomed for drug procurement, but the drugs were not supplied, resulting in a total loss of N348.3 million.

Kano anti-graft agency confirms arrest of Kwankwaso's nephew

The commission's Public Relations Officer, Kabiru Kabiru, confirmed the arrests and stated that the suspects are cooperating with the investigation team, providing valuable insights into the scam.

The commission is working tirelessly to uncover the full extent of the scam and bring those responsible to justice. The suspects are currently in custody pending the outcome of the investigation.

There has been an outrage over the contract recently, with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf saying he did not have the knowledge of the contract.

Kwankwaso speaks on hunger protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kwankwaso has accused President Bola Tinubu-led federal government of interfering in Kano chieftaincy affairs.

The former Kano governor listed five other crimes that the Tinubu government has committed, bringing displeasure among Nigerians.

Kwankwaso then warned Nigerian youths against the nationwide hunger protest, adding that the best is to hold the government accountable and change politicians through election.

Source: Legit.ng