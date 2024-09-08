The PDP leadership is looking into the growing demands for the suspension of Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT)

Legit.ng recalls that in the 2023 presidential election, Wike worked for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, despite being a member of the PDP

Some PDP members accused Wike of persistently undermining loyal party members' collective efforts and jeopardising the party's existence as "a formidable opposition force"

FCT, Abuja - Timothy Osadolor, a member of the national executive committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has confirmed that the call for the suspension of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), was strong.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, September 8, Osadolor, the deputy national youth leader of the PDP, stated that members of the opposition party were considering penalties such as suspension and expulsion for those allegedly involved in anti-party activities during the 2023 general election.

However, Segun Sowunmi, a member of the reconciliation committee, called for caution in dealing with Wike and other influential members of the party. The Ogun PDP chieftain maintained that if the issue was not well handled, it might lead to a bigger problem that might consume the party.

Legit.ng reports that the political feud between Wike and some PDP leaders has torn the party apart, creating factions in Rivers state as well as the party at the national level.

Amid Wike's quarrel with Siminalayi Fubara, the PDP Governors’ Forum in a communiqué, expressed support for the incumbent Rivers governor.

The governors also called for a review of the outcome of a party congress organised by Wike in Rivers. This, they said, will restore Fubara’s leadership role in the oil-rich state.

This infuriated Wike who threatened to ‘put fire' in these governors' states.

Council chairman calls for Wike’s suspension

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chijioke Ihunwo, the chairperson of Obio-Akpor local government area (LGA) of Rivers state, challenged the national working committee (NWC) of the PDP to suspend Wike over alleged anti-party activities.

In a recent post on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ihunwo said the PDP NWC should sanction Wike to prove that they have not collected bribes from the minister.

