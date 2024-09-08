The Nigeria Muslim League Group (NIMUL) has issued a serious warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The group said President Tinubu should not appoint Daniel Bwala as his new spokesperson following Ajuri Ngelale indefinite leave

The group’s spokesperson, Professor Mika’il Jibrin, said Bwala cannot be trusted and is an opportunist trying to destroy what he did not build

Sokoto state - The Nigeria Muslim League Group (NIMUL) has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against the possible appointment of Daniel Bwala as his spokesperson.

Legit.ng recalls that Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity announced that he will be embarking on an indefinite leave due to complicated family health challenges.

The group said Bwala is an opportunist trying to destroy what he did not build Photo credit: @BwalaDaniel

The group’s spokesperson, Professor Mika’il Jibrin, said President Tinubu should look for another trustworthy individual as his spokesperson.

Jubril said Bwala who openly criticized President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima’s Muslim/Muslim ticket cannot be trusted with such a critical position.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, this was disclosed in a statement issued by the group in Sokoto on Sunday, September 8.

“NIMUL cannot trust Bwala in a position where he would be privy to critical issues that could make or mar Nigeria as a country”

The northern group questions how Bwala who has championed a campaign of calumny can be brought into such a sensitive position.

“President Tinubu should understand that Nigerian Muslims appreciate respect and trust from the Presidency, and therefore, NIMUL advises the President to look for other individuals’ worthy of trust.

“Bwala is an opportunist trying to destroy what he did not build, and NIMUL urges the President to choose a person with proven integrity.”

The group urged Nigerians to join to reject the possible Bwala’s appointment as Tinubu’s spokesperson.

Sani drops cryptic post as Ajuri bows out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Shehu Sani reacted to the indefinite leave embarked upon by Ajuri Ngelale.

The former Kaduna Central Senator highlighted the expectations of the spokesman of a king to the people.

Sani said the spokesperson should is expected to inhale the king's fart and with smiles of joy and tell the people it smells like "roses from the Garden of Eden”

