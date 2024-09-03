Actor Williams Uchemba has shared a bedroom video of him and his wife, Brunella Oscar

In the video, which has since gone viral, the actor's wife could be heard telling him to take her clothes off

However, the unexpected outcome of the video has left social media users, including celebrities, laughing

Popular Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba and his wife Brunella Oscar have continued sharing adorable videos from their love life on social media.

The young couple who are blessed with a baby girl warmed hearts with a recent loved-up video.

Williams Uchemba wears his wife's outfit. Credit: @williamuchemba

Source: Instagram

The video shared via Williams' social media timeline showed the moment the actor placed his head on his wife’s chest as they lay on a bed.

However, his wife, who was awake, repeatedly called Williams, asking him to take off her clothes.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

At first, the Nollywood actor was unwilling to listen, but she persisted, which caused him to rise from the bed.

However, to the surprise of many, Williams was clad in a feminine outfit, obviously belonging to his wife.

In agitation like a child, the actor stormed out of the room to remove the cloth.

Recall that William and Brunella married in 2020 at a lavish event attended by many of the actor's colleagues.

Watch the funny video of William Uchemba and his wife below:

Reactions to Williams Uchemba's bedroom video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

kingsleyspeaks:

"Women can wear mens clothes but men can't wear women's clothes. That's where the whole problem started."

nancyisimeofficial:

"No way!!"

gloriaanozieyoung:

"Blood of Zachariah oooo."

foluke_odunola_ojo:

"I didn't see that coming."

gospeljingle_ceo:

"Where is that guy asking for his wife bcaus he posted a video showing only the daughter, bad belle people must everybody post like VJ before you can know they are fine."

Williams Uchemba and wife mark anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that William and his wife, Brunella Oscar, marked their wedding anniversary, and it was a big deal for them.

Uchemba shared a fun video and expressed his love for his wife.

Popular celebrities, as well as the actor’s fans and followers, took to his comment section to congratulate him.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng