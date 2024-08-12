The All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders are strategizing on how to win the Edo governorship election

The APC leaders from Edo South Senatorial met in Benin City and vowed to take over power from Governor Godwin Obaseki-led PDP government

Former deputy governor, Dr. Pius Odubu, said Obaseki-led PDP’s government was all about signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoU)

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Benin City, Edo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders from Edo South Senatorial District are plotting how to defeat the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election.

The APC south leaders alongside the former governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and other political heavyweights met in Benin City on Monday, 12 to plot ways of ousting the PDP from power in the September 21 election.

APC alleged that PDP’s government was all about signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole/Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, other Edo South APC leaders present included, two former deputy governors, Dr. Pius Odubu and Lucky Imansuen, former APC Governorship Candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Director-General APC Campaign Council and Sen. Matthew Uroghide.

The APC deputy governorship candidate, Rt, organized the meeting. Hon. Dennis Idahosa as part of activities to mark his 44th birthday.

Idahosa said since Oshiomhole’s administration ended, “development has been on holiday” in the state.

The APC leader in Edo South, Odubu said Obaseki’s actions and policies have underdeveloped the state, with tales of unfulfilled promises.

"While Oshiomhole’s government was action-oriented, PDP’s government was about signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoU). During Oshiomhole’s government, we paid respect to traditional institutions.”

Ize-Iyamu described Governor Godwin Obaseki as a tyrant who must not be allowed to install a successor in the state.

He noted that the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo cannot be trusted.

Poll predicts winner of Edo governorship election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, leads the Edo State governorship race with 68% of the vote.

The poll reveals that 96.9% of respondents have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), but only 73.1% are committed to voting.

The Edo Business Development Agency (EBDA) Managing Director, Sharon Orisakwe, has predicted a potentially low voter turnout of around 20% based on past trend.

Source: Legit.ng