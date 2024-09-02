BREAKING: Amaechi Regrets Joining APC? Ex-Buhari's Minister Breaks Silence
Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transportation, has denied a report that he regretted joining the All Progressives Congress (APC). The report claimed that Amaechi was unhappy with the way he was treated by the party leadership.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
However, Amaechi's ally, Chief Eze Chuekwuemeka Eze, stated that the report was false and that Amaechi never had a media audience with the person who made the claim.
Eze emphasized that Amaechi does not regret building and nurturing the APC into a formidable political bloc. He noted that leadership failure is not unique to the APC but rather a national issue.
Amaechi, like many Nigerians, regrets the suffering of the people due to government negligence. Eze stated that the authors of the report acted of their own volition and that Amaechi's silence on party matters is a personal choice.
He clarified that Amaechi's silence is not a sign of regret but rather a deliberate decision. Amaechi himself denied the report, stating that he never uttered the words attributed to him.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
This comes amid the claim that the former minister was not on good terms with the ruling APC since President Bola Tinubu's emergence. Amaechi was a two-term governor of River under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
He was part of the PDP governors who joined the ruling APC ahead of the 2015 general elections before the party defeated incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844