Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transportation, has denied a report that he regretted joining the All Progressives Congress (APC). The report claimed that Amaechi was unhappy with the way he was treated by the party leadership.

However, Amaechi's ally, Chief Eze Chuekwuemeka Eze, stated that the report was false and that Amaechi never had a media audience with the person who made the claim.

Eze emphasized that Amaechi does not regret building and nurturing the APC into a formidable political bloc. He noted that leadership failure is not unique to the APC but rather a national issue.

Amaechi, like many Nigerians, regrets the suffering of the people due to government negligence. Eze stated that the authors of the report acted of their own volition and that Amaechi's silence on party matters is a personal choice.

He clarified that Amaechi's silence is not a sign of regret but rather a deliberate decision. Amaechi himself denied the report, stating that he never uttered the words attributed to him.

This comes amid the claim that the former minister was not on good terms with the ruling APC since President Bola Tinubu's emergence. Amaechi was a two-term governor of River under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was part of the PDP governors who joined the ruling APC ahead of the 2015 general elections before the party defeated incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan.

