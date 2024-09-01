Senator Adams Oshiomhole said Governor Godwin Obaseki and his wife, Betsy, are childless

Nigerians took to social media to lambast Oshiomole for insinuating that his successor’s wife is barren

Oshiomhole, who led Edo state between 2008 and 2016, is currently serving as the lawmaker representing Edo North senatorial district

Benin City, Edo state - The senator representing Edo north, Adams Oshiomhole, has been criticised over his comment that Betsy, wife of Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo state, “has no child”.

On Thursday, August 29, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo flagged off its governorship campaign for Esan south-east local government area (LGA) at Ubiaja township stadium.

The 2024 Edo state governorship election has been slated for Saturday, September 21.

During the campaign at the Ubiaja township stadium, Betsy introduced Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, wife of Asue Ighodalo, the PDP governorship candidate, to the crowd present at the event.

Betsy claimed that Ighodalo was the only governorship candidate in the September 21 election with a wife.

Reacting in an interview with journalists, Oshiomhole said he was shocked to hear Betsy say Monday Okpebholo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has no wife.

The serving federal lawmaker and APC chieftain stated that Okpebholo has children in whom he has invested their education, adding that their mother joined them in recent campaigns.

The former NLC boss asserted that Obaseki’s wife (Betsy) has no child.

Subsequently, Oshiomhole’s comment against Betsy elicited reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Legit.ng captures some reactions below:

@seggiejohnson wrote:

“Why is Nigeria politics so full of bitterness and insensitive?”

Eniola Akinkuotu wrote:

“To be clear, Mrs Obaseki never insulted Oshiomhole. It was Okpebholo that she reportedly mocked for being unmarried. Yet Oshiomhole, a 72 year old man, took it upon himself to respond.”

Samuel Sunday Etim commented:

“Sometimes I wonder if it is Adam Aliyu Oshiomole that is contesting Edo election! Why is he not allowing the Man on the ballot to address issues that are thrown to him? Why did Obaseki not probe Oshiomole government?”

Nsikan Essien said:

“Why mock someone's personal life in politics circle. Has politics become this cruel? And Osho baba has now interpreted it out of proportion.”

