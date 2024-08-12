The Young Edo Professionals Group has welcomed the Court of Appeal's ruling, which confirmed Dr. Asue Ighodalo candidacy

The group's response also refutes claims by Edo APC leader Senator Comrade Adams Oshiomhole

The Young Edo Professionals Group also expressed its continued support for Dr. Ighodalo, urging stakeholders to proceed with confidence in the democratic process

Edo state - The Young Edo Professionals Group has responded to the resolution of the dispute over Dr. Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial election.

Recent clarity has emerged with the release of certified true copies (CTC) of the Court of Appeal's ruling dated July 22, 2024.

Group reacts to Oshiomhole claims against Ighodalo Photo credit:@okosoredwin

Source: Twitter

The Appellate Court has firmly upheld Dr. Ighodalo’s nomination as the PDP candidate for the September 21 election, rejecting an appeal lodged by Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, The Punch reported.

This decision follows a previous ruling by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, which confirmed Dr. Ighodalo’s nomination from the February 22 PDP primaries in Benin City. Shaibu’s appeal aimed to overturn this earlier decision, Vanguard reported.

Group: Oshiomhole's claims about Ighodalo lies

Despite the clear ruling, Edo APC leader and Senator Comrade Adams Oshiomhole had claimed on television that the Court of Appeal had invalidated Dr. Ighodalo’s candidacy.

The group's claims have been contradicted by the detailed judgment of the Appellate Court.

In a statement by its convener, Ojieh Ejehi, the group said:

''We are glad that this issue has been laid to rest once and for all with the release of the CTC.

''Attempts by Senator Oshiomhole to deceive the people of Edo concerning this judgement have been exposed."

''With this judicial clarity, the legitimacy of Dr. Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy is reaffirmed, and the issues regarding the alleged exclusion of delegates have been definitively settled by the Court of Appeal.

Dr. Ighodalo’s name and details are also confirmed on INEC’s final list of candidates.

Group drums support for Ighodalo

While emphasizing support for Ighodalo, the group said:

''The Young Edo Professionals Group reaffirms its support for Dr. Ighodalo and encourages all stakeholders to focus on the forthcoming election with renewed confidence in the democratic process.''

INEC clears 44,687 agents for Edo election

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, August 8, said 44,867 polling and collation agents will participate in the forthcoming Edo state governorship election on September 21, 2024.

According to the list shared on the website of the electoral umpire on X, on Thursday, INEC said the figure is made up of 43,043, polling units, 1, 452 wards, 179 local government and 13 state collation agents.

