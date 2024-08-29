On August 29, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, APC National Chairman, expressed optimism about the party's chances in the upcoming Edo governorship election

On Thursday, August 29, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed confidence in the party's prospects for the upcoming Edo governorship election on September 21.

During a meeting with the Kano State Correspondents' Chapel of the NUJ, led by Chairman Aminu Garko, Ganduje outlined the strategic measures that have been implemented to ensure a decisive victory for the APC's candidate.

Ganduje speaks on the Edo Guber election Photo credit: @Maxajee

Source: Twitter

Ganduje said:

”I believe our campaign is in high spirits, we are getting ready for that election and we believe we will be able to recover our state.

”This is because it was an APC state but because of internal bubbles, we lost it to PDP but we are sure we will recover that state."

Ondo state already for APC, says Ganduje

As reported by The Nation, Speaking about the Ondo state guber election, Ganduje said:

"For Ondo State, it’s already an APC state and when the former Governor died, he left a number of problems,but we were able to resolve those issues.

”We conducted primaries, we succeeded in getting the person that they want.”

He mentioned that the party is also preparing for the election scheduled for November, The Punch reported.

He emphasized that the party is making significant efforts to secure additional states in the region, starting with Anambra.

