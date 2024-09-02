Victor Osimhen will meet with Galatasaray representatives who are expected in Naples on Monday evening

The Nigerian international nears his Napoli exit as the Turkish giants are offering him a one-year loan deal

Napoli have reportedly agreed to terms with the suitors, and all is now left for the striker to make a decision

Turkish outfit Galatasaray have agreed in principle with Napoli over a loan deal for Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Turkish outfit are offering a year loan deal, covering his salary, with reports that Napoli have accepted the conditions.

The club's delegation will meet with the Nigerian international in Naples on Monday evening for the final green light to the move.

Galatasaray are closing in on signing Victor Osimhen. Photo: Alessandro Sabattini.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano says Galatasaray also agreed to cover €10million as the player's salary until the end of the season.

A loan deal has been agreed with the Italian club, but it does not include any buy option/obligation clause.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Napoli have given the all-clear to a dry loan – without an option to buy – as long as Galatasaray cover his full salary.

Another alternative is for Galatasaray to pay a fee for the loan but have the wages shared between them.

Representatives from the Turkish club are flying into Naples for advanced negotiations and to finalise the paperwork.

The summer transfer window in Turkey closes on September 13, giving Galatasaray ample time to finalise the deal.

Should the transfer go through, Osimhen will join a star-studded squad featuring Mauro Icardi and his former teammate, Dries Mertens.

Osimhen takes to social media

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a recent Instagram post, Super Eagles teammate, Taiwo Awoniyi paid tribute to the forward.

The Nottingham Forest star shared a photo of Osimhen holding the CAF Player of the Year award, with the caption: "Symbol of hope, Respect,” tagging Osimhen in the post.

The Napoli star responded with a message: “Awo!!! See you soon, my brother.”

Awoniyi and Osimhen, who both enjoyed significant success at the youth level, won the FIFA U-17 World Cup with Nigeria in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

