Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), declared his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Wike's statement comes amidst ongoing disputes within the Rivers State PDP chapter and series of calls for his sack

In a live broadcast marking his first year in office, Wike vowed to address party grievances and protect members' rights

FCT, Abuja - On August 21, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, affirmed his commitment to staying with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), refuting speculation about a potential switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike’s declaration comes amid ongoing tensions over the leadership of the Rivers State PDP chapter.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike speaks on calls for him to exit PDP Photo credit: @Riversboie

Source: Twitter

Appointed last year by President Bola Tinubu of the APC, Wike, in a live broadcast marking his first year in office, emphasized his dedication to the PDP.

Despite facing opposition from Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other prominent party figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Wike pledged to address internal party grievances and safeguard members' rights.

He said:

“I will not leave PDP even when the fight at home (Rivers state) and at the national gets tougher.

"I will fight to the last. I am not prepared to join the APC. I have said it and I want to repeat it again."

Wike vows to continue working with Tinubu

Speaking still, Wike cleared the air that his appointment was from President Bola Tinubu, adding that he would continue to work for him.

He stressed that he would not fold his arms, but would continue to fight for the betterment of PDP.

He said:

"I have said it and I want to repeat it again. The work I am doing here was handed over to me by the president. And I am focus on achieving the task before me.

“I will not fold my arms and allow the party I have suffered for over the years to continuously do injustice to members. I will not accept that.”

Wike declares Abuja popular scheme illegal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has made a groundbreaking declaration, labelling the Park and Pay scheme in Abuja as illegal.

Wike revealed the shocking truth about the scheme during a live media parley with select journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, August 21.

Source: Legit.ng