Awka, Anambra state - George Moghalu, a former National Auditor of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has officially resigned from the party.

Moghalu announced his departure in a letter submitted to the party and shared with journalists in Awka, the capital of Anambra State, on Tuesday, August 27.

Moghalu explains reason behind the resignation

As reported by Premium Times, he stated that his decision to resign was based on personal reasons.

His words:

“I bring you the good wishes of my dear family and to formally notify you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, with effect from today, the 26th day of August, 2024.

“It is my utmost desire and expectation that all of us will continue to maintain the cordial relationship that we have built together over the years."

Mr. Moghalu is the immediate past Managing Director of the Nigeria Inland Waterways Agency (NIWA).

Mr. Moghalu, who announced his intention to leave the ruling party in June 2024, was one of the founding members of the APC, Vanguard reported.

Before the APC's formation in 2014, he was a member of the now-defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and later the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

