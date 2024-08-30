The Etsako Youth Movement (EYM) condemned former Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu for his remarks about exposing Governor Godwin Obaseki

Edo state - The Etsako Youth Movement (EYM) has condemned recent remarks made by the ousted Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, concerning his alleged plans to expose Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The youth group labeled Shaibu's comments as "ridiculous," suggesting that if anyone should be exposed, it is Shaibu himself due to his alleged incompetence, disloyalty, and repeated efforts to undermine Governor Obaseki.

In a statement released on Thursday, August 29, EYM leader Johnson Umoru criticized Shaibu for making what he described as "desperate and unfounded" accusations intended to damage Governor Obaseki's reputation.

Group accuses Shaibu of gross misconduct

Umoru further asserted that Shaibu's tenure in office was marked by numerous acts of betrayal and misconduct, which have significantly eroded his credibility.

Umoru stated:

"It is laughable that Philip Shaibu, a man who has consistently shown his incompetence and disloyalty, would now claim he has something to expose about Governor Obaseki.

"If there is anyone who needs to be exposed, it is Shaibu. His actions have demonstrated a clear lack of loyalty and a dangerous ambition to usurp the powers of his former boss."

Groups calls for indepth investigation into Shaibu financial activities

He called for a thorough investigation into Shaibu's financial activities, particularly regarding the funds used to support his failed governorship bid and his numerous legal battles.

He said:

"We demand an inquiry into how Philip Shaibu financed his unsuccessful governorship campaign.

"The people of Edo State have a right to know the source of these funds, especially considering his history of questionable conduct."

The Etsako Youth Movement also accused Shaibu of inciting violence, highlighting a recent incident on Airport Road in Benin City, where a police inspector tragically lost his life.

Umoru concluded by encouraging the people of Edo State to remain vigilant and support efforts to hold public officials accountable for their actions.

Recently, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday nullified the impeachment of Phillip Shuaibu as the Deputy Governor of Edo State, The Punch reported

In his ruling, Justice Omotosho ordered Shaibu's reinstatement, citing the Edo State House of Assembly's failure to follow due process in carrying out the impeachment, Leadership reported.

