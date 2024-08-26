The Yoruba Council criticized Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu for his controversial remarks about Abia state

The council accused Kalu of making the remarks to curry favour with President Tinubu, calling his comments undemocratic and divisive

The Yoruba Council demanded that Kalu apologize for his comments, describing them as unreasonable and harmful to national unity

FCT, Abuja — The Yoruba Council has strongly criticized the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, for his recent remarks regarding the political landscape in Abia State.

Legit.ng had initially reported that Benjamin said Governor Alex Otti of Abia state would be the last Labour Party (LP) member to govern the southeast state.

Yoruba council led by Oladotun speaks on Deputy Speaker comment on Abia upcoming Guber Photo credit: Hassan Oladotun/Benjamin Kalu

The Yoruba Council, in a detailed response, condemned Kalu's statement, asserting that it should be seen as a personal opinion rather than an official stance from his office.

Kalu's comment against democracy, says YCW

The council, led by its President, Hassan Oladotun, accused Kalu of attempting to ingratiate himself with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through statements they describe as undemocratic and divisive.

He said:

"Kalu's statement is personal and should not be attributed to his position as Deputy Speaker.

"If it were an official statement, neither the party nor the President would endorse such a divisive view."

YCW probes Kalu's comment

Oladotun did not mince words, suggesting that Kalu's comments were a calculated attempt to curry favour with President Tinubu.

Oladotun said:

"Kalu is simply trying to impress the President with such statements," he stated. "However, this is not how one gains favor.

"Instead, he should focus on initiatives that genuinely benefit his constituency and the Southeast region."

The council emphasized the importance of addressing the developmental needs of the Southeast rather than engaging in political posturing.

He said:

"Rather than making such statements, Kalu should be advocating for federal projects and support for the Southeast, such as addressing the erosion problems and completing critical infrastructure projects like the East-West Road."

Kalu told to apologize to the Eastern leaders

Oladotun further demanded that Kalu issue an apology for his comments, which he described as:

"Unreasonable, undemocratic, and detrimental to national unity."

He argued that such statements only create unnecessary tension and division within the political landscape.

