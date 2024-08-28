A group has sent an urgent message to Senate President Godswill Akpabio while alleging that Senator Monday Okpebholo has abandoned his duties at his constituency

The Esan Professionals for Progress urged Akpabio to declare Okpebholo's vacant for his constituents to have a representative

Legit.ng reports that Okpebholo is the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the Edo state election slated for September

A socio-political group, Esan Professionals for Progress, has written to the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, urging him to declare Senator Monday Okpebholo's seat vacant due to his prolonged absence from the Red Chamber.

The group, led by Kingsley Akhigbe, stated that Senator Okpebholo, who represents Edo Central Senatorial District, has been absent for over five months.

The group alleged that Okpebholo has neglected his legislative duties and the representation of his constituents, while using his governorship ambition as an excuse, Daily Nigerian reported on Wednesday, August 28.

This absence, according to the group, has had a detrimental impact on his constituents, leaving them without a voice to address their concerns.

Akhigbe cited the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended), which mandates that a Senator must sit for at least 180 days in a calendar year, noting that Senator Okpebholo’s absence exceeds one-third of this period, rendering him ineligible to continue holding his seat.

He however urged the Senate President Akpabio to declare the seat vacant, to enable the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conduct a by-election, thereby providing the people of Edo Central Senatorial District the representation they deserve.

The petition reads:

“Edo Central Senatorial District requires that our Senator to address the issues and challenges confronting his people. Regrettably, Senator Okpebholo has abandoned his duties, and the people of the Senatorial District are the worse for it as they have no one to lay their complaints to.

“We have seen several senators contest for governorship in recent times without allowing their duties in the Senate chamber to suffer. Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state is a perfect example. Even as a contestant, he was ever present in the Senate carrying out his duties diligently until he was sworn in as governor.”

