Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Benin City, Edo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo state, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has been warned against using tribal narratives and tactics in his campaign.

The Edo People For Good Governance urged Senator Okpebholo accused Senator Okpebholo on repeatedly emphasise on his Esan ethnicity as a central theme of his campaign.

The group warned Okpebholo that “Edo is not like Lagos” Photo credit: @SenOkpebholo

Source: Twitter

The group convener, Bright Omorodion, disclosed in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, August 23.

Omorodion urged the APC candidate to address the pressing issues facing the state instead of focusing on ethnic identity.

The group cautioned Okpebholo that “Edo is not like Lagos, where such tribal narratives have unfortunately been allowed to thrive in the past.”

He warned that such divisive rhetoric is not only inappropriate but also unworthy of the office of the governor.

“The people of Edo are united by shared values of tolerance, mutual respect, and a collective aspiration for progress. It is therefore disheartening to see a candidate who seeks to lead this great state resorting to tactics that have the potential to sow discord among our people.”

He further stated that:

“Senator Okpebholo’s emphasis on his Esan ethnicity as the focal point of his campaign is not only misguided but also unworthy of the office he seeks.

“The governorship of Edo State should not be reduced to a contest of tribal affiliations. Our state needs a leader who will prioritize competence, character, and a vision for the future over narrow ethnic considerations.”

Poll predicts winner of Edo governorship election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in the latest API poll, Dr. Asue Ighodalo of the PDP leads the Edo state governorship race, with 60% of decided voters supporting him.

The poll revealed that 72% of respondents have chosen a candidate, with 60% favouring Ighodalo.

Despite Ighodalo's lead, the API report suggests the election could turn into a two-horse race between PDP and APC.

Source: Legit.ng