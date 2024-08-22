In the latest API poll, Dr. Asue Ighodalo of the PDP leads the Edo State governorship race, with 60% of decided voters supporting him

The poll revealed that 72% of respondents have chosen a candidate, with 60% favouring Ighodalo

Despite Ighodalo's lead, the API report suggests the election could turn into a two-horse race between PDP and APC

Edo state - In the latest poll released by the Africa Polling Institute (API), Dr. Asue Ighodalo, the candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for the upcoming Edo State governorship election.

The poll, conducted between August 12th and 16th, 2024, offers a snapshot of voter intentions, with Ighodalo pulling ahead of his rivals.

Edo guber predicted to be between PDP and APC

While Dr. Ighodalo currently leads in the polls, the race is far from over.

The API report suggests that the election could ultimately become a two-horse race between the PDP and APC, depending on which candidate can sway the undecided 28% of voters.

Poll reveals voters' preferences

According to the survey, approximately 72% of respondents have already made up their minds about their choice of candidate, while 28% remain undecided.

Among those who have decided, 60% support Dr. Asue Ighodalo, making him the clear leader.

Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) trails behind with 28%, and Barr. Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) is further behind, garnering only 12% of the vote, Leadership reported.

Poll reveals voters' preparedness, confidence in INEC

However, the confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is divided, as reported by ThisDay.

While 47% of respondents expressed doubts about INEC's ability to conduct a free and fair election, 34% had some confidence, and 19% were fully confident in the commission's capabilities.

Despite these concerns, a significant 80% of respondents indicated they felt safe going out to vote on election day.

