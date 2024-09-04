Governor Babagana Zulum has inaugurated a committee to work out the N70,000 new minimum wage for workers in the Borno State civil service

Key officials in his cabinet including Babagana Mallumbe, the state commissioner for budget and planning, and labour leaders were involved

Bukar Tijani, the secretary to the state government (SSG), disclosed this to the press via a statement on Wednesday

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has approved the constitution of a 12-member committee for the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

Minimum wage: Borno inaugurates implementation committee

Bukar Tijani, the secretary to the state government (SSG), made this disclosure in a statement made available to the press on Wednesday, September 4, in Maiduguri.

According to the statement, Babagana Mallumbe, the state commissioner for budget and planning, is the chairman, while Mallam Fannami, the head of service, is the co-chairman, Daily Trust reported.

It named the permanent secretary, Ministry of Establishment, Sadiq Mohammed, as the committee’s secretary.

The statement added that the committee is expected to analyse the consequential salary adjustment at the federal level and determine the extent to which it can be applied in totality or partially in .

“To use the consequential adjustment at the federal level as a guide to arrive at a reasonable and sustainable salary adjustment based on the specific peculiarities of the state and; any other matter relevant to arriving at a reasonable and realistic salary for civil servants.” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that other members of the committee include; the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Accountant-General, Auditor-General, NLC and TUC chairmen.

Yobe govt speaks on approving N70,000 minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Yobe state government denied claims that it had approved the N70,000 minimum wage.

Governor Mai Mala Buni noted that his government had not issued a statement regarding the approval of the new wage but was still working on it and would provide an update soon.

Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Governor Buni's director-general of press and media affairs, made the clarification in a statement on Thursday and shared further details.

