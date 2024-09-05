Taiwo Akinkunmi’s family has decided to proceed with his burial arrangements after a year-long delay due to the federal government’s unfulfilled promise of a state funeral

The Oyo State Government led by Governor Seyi Makinde has stepped in to finance the burial of Akinkunmi

The family has been enduring a financial burden of N2,000 per day to keep Akinkunmi’s body at a morgue while waiting for the state funeral that never came

The family of the designer of the Nigerian national flag, Taiwo Akinkunmi, has been forced to proceed with his burial after a year-long wait for a promised state funeral that never materialised.

Taiwo Akinkunmi was the man who designed Nigeria's national flag. Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taiwo Akinkunmi

Akinkunmi, who died on September 4, 2023, at 87, was supposed to be honoured with a state funeral by the Nigerian government.

“We have to give him the befitting burial he deserves,” his son, Akinwumi Akinkunmi, told the BBC Focus on Africa podcast.

According to Akinwumi, the family had waited patiently for the government to fulfil its promise, but as the months went by, it became clear that no arrangements were being made, BBC reported on Wednesday, September 4.

He revealed to BBC that the family have been paying N2,000 a day to keep the body at a morgue.

This was why the Oyo state government led by Seyi Makinde, decided to step in to fund the burial rites for the flag designer.

Interestingly, a three-day burial plan for Akinkunmi will commence on Wednesday, September 4 and end, on Friday, September 6, 2024, in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

In a statement, his son said the family was still hopeful of hearing from the government as regards its promises in respect of the burial plan.

