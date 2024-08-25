The Shi'ite group launched an unprovoked attack on a police checkpoint in Abuja, killing two officers and injuring three others

The attackers used machetes, improvised explosive devices, and knives, and also set three police vehicles ablaze

Several arrests have been made, and the FCT Police Command has vowed to bring those responsible to justice

In a brazen and unprovoked assault, members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, commonly referred to as the Shi'ite group, attacked a police checkpoint at Wuse Junction in Abuja, leaving two police personnel dead and three others critically injured.

The incident, which occurred near a traffic light at the location, also saw three police patrol vehicles set ablaze.

The arrested suspects will be trialled under due process of law. Image: FB/NPF

Source: Facebook

According to the FCT Police Command, the attackers, wielding machetes, improvised explosive devices, and knives, targeted the police personnel without provocation.

The command has confirmed that several arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and a thorough investigation is underway.

Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, has condemned the attack in the strongest terms, vowing to bring those responsible to justice.

"The unprovoked attack on our personnel is a clear indication of the group's disregard for human life and the rule of law," he said.

"We will not rest until those involved are brought to book and made to face the full weight of the law."

The FCT Police Command has assured the public that the situation is currently under control, and normalcy has been restored. The command has also pledged to provide further updates on the incident as more information becomes available.

This latest attack highlights the growing concern about the activities of the Shi'ite group, which has been proscribed by the government.

The incident also underscores the need for increased vigilance and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the public to prevent such attacks in the future.

