Arrest and investigation have been initiated over a woman involved in a viral video showing a severe physical assault on a young lady named Queen, sparking widespread outrage

Authorities are moving quickly to determine the circumstances surrounding the disturbing incident, with the police urging vigilance

The victim is receiving medical treatment, while the police promise to keep the public informed as they work to bring those responsible to justice

CALABAR, Nigeria — The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Augustine Grimah, has ordered the arrest and investigation of a woman caught on video mercilessly flogging a young lady named Queen.

The video, which has gone viral online, shows a severe physical assault that has sparked widespread anger.

Woman arrested over flogging. Photo credit: BENSON IBEABUCHI via Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Grimah gave the directive on Thursday in Calabar after the video began circulating on social media.

He emphasized that the arrest would help the police uncover the details of what happened and ensure those responsible face justice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking through the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, Grimah said the police are keen on understanding the circumstances that led to the assault.

“We want to address the viral video that shows a girl, identified as Miss Queen, being beaten by a group of girls in a hotel room,” Ugbo was eported to have said.

Police take swift action, arrest lady

A letter from the police command, dated August 22, 2024, and seen by Legit.ng, disclosed more details.

The letter stated, “The girl, seen half-naked in the video, is being flogged for reasons we are currently investigating, so we can bring the perpetrator to justice.”

Grimah also urged hotels and other hospitality businesses to be more vigilant, encouraging them to conduct background checks on their guests.

“This step is crucial in preventing such incidents from happening on their premises,” the letter added.

The victim, Queen, is now receiving medical care in a hospital in Calabar. Grimah promised that the public would be informed of the investigation's findings. “We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and making sure justice is served,” he said.

Police arrest suspects over murder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Police in Kwara State have arrested several suspects in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Awesu Mojisola, a student at the College of Health Technology in Offa.

Mojisola was reported missing on August 9, and her body was found at a dumpsite in Ilorin.

Source: Legit.ng