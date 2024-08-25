The Nigerian Police Force has provided details on the rescue of 20 students who were abducted days ago while travelling to an educational program

The law enforcement agency clarified that no ransom was paid to the kidnappers to secure the release of the hostages

In addition to the 20 students, seven others who were also held captive were freed when security forces confronted the abductors

The Nigeria police force has detailed the operation leading to the release of 20 northern students who were kidnapped while travelling to Enugu.

The operation, which involved a coordinated effort between the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services (DSS), and local police, resulted in the rescue of 20 civilians and the arrest of several suspected kidnappers.

The kidnappers used the students as shields but the overwhelming forces of the security broke them.

Source: Facebook

The students, hailing from the University of Maiduguri and the University of Jos, were en route to Enugu for the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students' annual convention when they fell victim to bandits.

The incident immediately sparked widespread concern, prompting the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to deploy an extensive array of tactical resources, including helicopters, drones, and specialised vehicles, to ensure the swift recovery of the hostages.

NSA coordinated rescue operation

Sources close to the operation revealed that the rescue mission was coordinated by the National Security Adviser in Abuja, utilising both ground and aerial assets.

The kidnapped individuals were located in the Ajide forest within the Ukwonyo council ward of Ado Local Government Area, Benue State.

"We employed a combination of helicopter surveillance and ground forces to pinpoint the victims' location," disclosed an officer involved in the operation.

"The kidnappers attempted to use the hostages as human shields, but our overwhelming presence forced them to attempt an escape."

Military gunned down fleeing suspect

During the confrontation, security forces neutralised one suspect and apprehended two others. The successful rescue operation was carried out without any ransom payment.

Following their liberation, the medical students were swiftly transported to Abuja for medical evaluation and care. They are currently undergoing treatment at the National Intelligence Agency clinic, alongside recently rescued youth corps members.

Force Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi confirmed the rescue, praising the tactical and professional approach of the security agencies involved.

He also acknowledged the crucial role played by local community members in providing information that aided the operation.

“Security agents know bandits’ hideouts”, Gumi opens up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a controversial Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, had claimed that security agents knew the hideout of bandits terrorising Nigerians, especially in the northern parts of the country.

Gumi revealed this during an interview on Nigeria Info FM on Monday evening, March 18. He said that the security agents followed him to negotiate with the bandits.

Source: Legit.ng