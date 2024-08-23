The Supreme Court is set to deliver judgment on the fate of governors Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa and their counterparts in Kogi, Usman Ododo

The trio, who were declared winners of the November 11 off-cycle governorship election, have secured victories at their state tribunals and the Court of Appeal in Abuja

Earlier in the week, the Supreme Court heard the arguments of the parties involved in the case and reserved its judgment

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the governorship election disputes in Rivers, Imo, and Kogi states on Friday, August 23.

Earlier in the week, the apex court heard arguments from lawyers representing various candidates and reserved its judgments. However, Justice Garba Lawal-led 5-man panel of justices has informed the parties involved that its final decision is ready for delivery today, Friday.

Supreme Court serve notice of judgment

Barrister Tunde Falola, representing Timipre Sylvia, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, has confirmed that the Supreme Court has notified them of its intention to deliver a judgment.

The judgment relates to the disputed governorship election in Bayelsa State, in which Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In Kogi, Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo of the APC was declared the winner, and he was challenged by Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). In Imo, it was Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP against Governor Hope Uzodimma of the APC in the November 2023 off-cycle elections.

Diri, Uzodimma, Ododo win at Tribunals, Court of Appeal

Both Diri, Uzodimma and Ododo had won at their respective state governorship election petition tribunals and the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The Supreme Court's final judgments will bring closure to the legal battles surrounding the governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States, which have been contentious and highly disputed.

On Monday, August 19, following the arguments of the parties involved in the suits seeking to sack Governor Diti, Uzodimme and Ododo of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi, respectively, the apex court reserved its judgment.

