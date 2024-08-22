Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has officially bowed out from service and as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN)

The retirement was due to him reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70 on Thursday, August 22

There are strong indications that Ariwoola may be succeeded by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has officially retired from service upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Justice Ariwoola was appointed as the CJN on June 27, 2022, by Muhammadu Buhari following the resignation of his predecessor, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

The Oyo-state indigene was appointed to the Supreme Court bench on November 22, 2011.

As reported by Vanguard, there are strong indications that Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun may be named as Ariwoola's successor, making her the new Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Speaking at a valedictory session marking his retirement at the Supreme Court in Abuja on Thursday, August 22, Ariwoola called for measures to be put in place to reduce the burden on the Supreme Court.

Ariwoola said there are too many cases before the apex court which ought to have been terminated at the court of appeal.

According to Channels Television, he lamented that litigants and lawyers are forced to wait several years for their cases to be decided.

Justice Ariwoola explained that the right to a fair hearing can only be guaranteed when lawyers and litigants do not have to wait for so long to have their cases heard.

